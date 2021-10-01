checkAd

ENCAVIS AG refinances EUR 88.0 million project portfolio to significantly improved conditions

01.10.2021

01.10.2021 / 13:01
Hamburg, October 1, 2021 - Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, stock exchange symbol: ECV) signed and closed a EUR 88.0 million non-recourse project financing to refinance a portfolio of 21 ground-mounted solar PV plants located in Italy aggregating to an overall capacity of 41.7 MWp. All plants are operational since 2011 and are eligible for the Italian incentive scheme and benefit from a feed-in tariff for approx. further 10 years.

Twelve plants, totaling to approx. 33 MWp or 79% of the total portfolio, are located in Northern Italy (Piemonte, Emilia Romagna and Toscana region), six plants are located in Central Italy (Abruzzo, Marche and Umbria region) and the remaining three plants are located in Southern Italy/ Puglia region.

After the successful closing of a refinancing for a solar portfolio of overall 29.1 MW in Italy in July 2020, Encavis succeeded again to refinance existing bilateral senior debt facilities for Italian PV assets. Both refinancing transactions have been completely structured, arranged and managed by Encavis' own inhouse Project Finance team, established in 2019. In both transactions Encavis benefitted from the current low-interest environment and has captured the positive developments in the debt market particularly for photovoltaic plants.

With this transaction, Encavis has taken again another step towards to the implementation of its >>Fast Forward 2025 growth strategy presented in January 2020 by optimising the structures and costs of existing project financings by benefiting from lower, more than halved interest rates, an enhanced leverage ratio as well as streamlined project structures for the ongoing operational management of the portfolio.

