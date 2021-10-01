DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG refinances EUR 88.0 million project portfolio to significantly improved conditions
After the successful closing of a refinancing for a solar portfolio of overall 29.1 MW in Italy in July 2020, Encavis succeeded again to refinance existing bilateral senior debt facilities for Italian PV assets. Both refinancing transactions have been completely structured, arranged and managed by Encavis' own inhouse Project Finance team, established in 2019. In both transactions Encavis benefitted from the current low-interest environment and has captured the positive developments in the debt market particularly for photovoltaic plants.
With this transaction, Encavis has taken again another step towards to the implementation of its >>Fast Forward 2025 growth strategy presented in January 2020 by optimising the structures and costs of existing project financings by benefiting from lower, more than halved interest rates, an enhanced leverage ratio as well as streamlined project structures for the ongoing operational management of the portfolio.
