IDEX Foundation Enters National Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

The partnership, which includes financial support and opportunities for volunteerism at local Clubs, results from the IDEX Foundation adding “Equity & Opportunity” – creating opportunities for under-served, disadvantaged people of color in our communities – as an additional charitable pillar earlier this year.

Teams at IDEX business units across the United States now have expanded opportunities to volunteer locally as part of a new partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the IDEX Foundation, the charitable giving extension of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX). The national partnership is an outgrowth of successful relationships various IDEX business units have had with local Clubs for years.

“IDEX teams regularly perform volunteer work through local charities that impact their communities, with financial support from the IDEX Foundation. This new partnership will provide tailor made opportunities to do even more through the amazing work done every day at Clubs in the communities where we live and work,” said Derrick Goddard, president of the IDEX Foundation.

The IDEX Foundation’s decision to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America nationally fits with the organization’s mission to help empower young people to reach their full potential. Clubs are located near every IDEX business unit in the United States.

“Thank you to the IDEX Foundation, its business units and employees for supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America as we continue our commitment to offering youth the resources they need to reach their full potential,” said Chad Royal-Pascoe, acting senior vice president, resource development for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “It is through partnerships like this that we are able to fuel programs, experience and opportunities that help us to close the equity and opportunity gaps for kids and teens.”

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global nearly $2.5 billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005141/en/