checkAd

IDEX Foundation Enters National Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 13:02  |  18   |   |   

Teams at IDEX business units across the United States now have expanded opportunities to volunteer locally as part of a new partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the IDEX Foundation, the charitable giving extension of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX). The national partnership is an outgrowth of successful relationships various IDEX business units have had with local Clubs for years.

The partnership, which includes financial support and opportunities for volunteerism at local Clubs, results from the IDEX Foundation adding “Equity & Opportunity” – creating opportunities for under-served, disadvantaged people of color in our communities – as an additional charitable pillar earlier this year.

“IDEX teams regularly perform volunteer work through local charities that impact their communities, with financial support from the IDEX Foundation. This new partnership will provide tailor made opportunities to do even more through the amazing work done every day at Clubs in the communities where we live and work,” said Derrick Goddard, president of the IDEX Foundation.

The IDEX Foundation’s decision to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America nationally fits with the organization’s mission to help empower young people to reach their full potential. Clubs are located near every IDEX business unit in the United States.

“Thank you to the IDEX Foundation, its business units and employees for supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America as we continue our commitment to offering youth the resources they need to reach their full potential,” said Chad Royal-Pascoe, acting senior vice president, resource development for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “It is through partnerships like this that we are able to fuel programs, experience and opportunities that help us to close the equity and opportunity gaps for kids and teens.”

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global nearly $2.5 billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

IDEX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDEX Foundation Enters National Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America Teams at IDEX business units across the United States now have expanded opportunities to volunteer locally as part of a new partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the IDEX Foundation, the charitable giving extension of IDEX …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21IDEX Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21IDEX Corporation Declare Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten