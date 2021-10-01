Bristol Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event on November 16
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will hold an Investor Event in New York City on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by members of the company’s leadership team to discuss the Company’s strategy, pipeline and business opportunities.
The event will also be simultaneously webcast at http://investor.bms.com, with materials related to the presentation available at the start of the live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the event.
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
