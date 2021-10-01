Rockwell Automation Celebrates 30 Years of Automation Fair November 10-11

Automation Fair showcases the newest products, solutions, and services in industrial automation and digital transformation. Attendees can experience innovations firsthand and talk to solution experts from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork companies.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announces the opening of registration for its 30 th annual Automation Fair event , to be held in Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center, November 10–11, 2021.

“We’re excited to welcome you back as we celebrate 30 years of Automation Fair with the people who have made it all possible—our customers,” said Tina Dear, vice president, Global Marketing, Rockwell Automation. “This year we’ll feature everything you love, from engaging keynote presentations to interactive hands-on labs and technical sessions to industry-centric panel discussions, and our signature exciting show floor showcasing the latest exciting innovations and solutions from Rockwell Automation and members of our PartnerNetwork.”

Perspectives

Tuesday, November 9 kicks off with Perspectives, the highly anticipated keynote presentation where executive leadership from Rockwell Automation and industry experts share their visions for the future. Perspectives, previously a media-only event, will be available by livestream or in-person to every registered attendee this year.

Process Solutions User Group (PSUG)

Tuesday, November 9 also features the Process Solutions User Group (PSUG), an interactive, industry-leading event to gain greater insight into the latest process automation technologies. PSUG is held in conjunction with Automation Fair and provides a wealth of knowledge on control strategies, optimization, process safety, and batch automation including:

Keynote presentations

Ask the Experts sessions

Customer sessions

Hands-on labs

Technical sessions

Tuesday evening networking event

Immersive Exhibits

This year’s show floor features a new, interactive, and curated experience, including an exhibit that brings one customer’s manufacturing story to life, and over 100 exhibits from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork. The show floor will bring the technologies alive through hands-on demos and activities, with experts on hand to discuss the newest solutions.

Hands-on Labs and Training Sessions

Over 90 product and technology sessions and hands-on labs will be offered to help conquer the biggest challenges facing Rockwell customers. These sessions and labs are presented by experts from Rockwell Automation and PartnerNetwork members. Space is limited and registration is required to attend the sessions and labs in-person.

Industry Forums

The event will also showcase 10 industry forums, featuring panel discussions from leading industry experts, including Automotive and Tire; Chemical; Decarbonization and Emerging Energies; Food and Beverage; Life Sciences; Metals, Mining and Cement; OEM; Oil and Gas; Power and Energy; and Water Wastewater.

Registration for Automation Fair, Perspectives and PSUG is now open

With health and safety as a top priority, it is the goal of Automation Fair to deliver the safest in-person experience possible. Whether participants elect to attend in-person or virtually, they will experience the value and power of Rockwell’s IT/OT expertise and have more opportunities than ever before to network with innovation experts, company executives, thought leaders, and industry peers.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing, and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance, and meet sustainability objectives.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Automation Fair and PartnerNetwork are trademarks of Rockwell Automation, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005169/en/