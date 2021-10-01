Compass Therapeutics and ABL Bio Announce Presentation of CTX-009 Clinical Data as a Plenary Session of the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology focused biotechnology company developing proprietary immuno-modulatory and anti-angiogenic antibody therapeutics, and ABL Bio, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 298380), a clinical-stage biotech developing bispecific antibody technology for immuno-oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation and expansion study data for CTX-009 (ABL001/ES104), a bispecific dual angiogenesis inhibitor targeting DLL4 and VEGF-A, has been selected for an oral plenary presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held virtually on October 7-10, 2021. The oral presentation will include single agent safety, tolerability, exploratory DLL4 expression analysis, and clinical activity data for CTX-009 in heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic, anti-VEGF-resistant solid tumors, mainly of colorectal and gastric origin.

