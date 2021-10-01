Compass Therapeutics and ABL Bio Announce Presentation of CTX-009 Clinical Data as a Plenary Session of the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology focused biotechnology company developing proprietary immuno-modulatory and anti-angiogenic antibody therapeutics, and ABL Bio, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 298380), a clinical-stage biotech developing bispecific antibody technology for immuno-oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation and expansion study data for CTX-009 (ABL001/ES104), a bispecific dual angiogenesis inhibitor targeting DLL4 and VEGF-A, has been selected for an oral plenary presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held virtually on October 7-10, 2021. The oral presentation will include single agent safety, tolerability, exploratory DLL4 expression analysis, and clinical activity data for CTX-009 in heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic, anti-VEGF-resistant solid tumors, mainly of colorectal and gastric origin.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005172/en/
Oral Presentation Details:
Title: Phase Ia/Ib Dose-Escalation Study of ABL001 (CTX-009, Bispecific Antibody Targeting DLL4 and VEGF-A) as a Single Agent in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
Abstract Number: 4749
Session Title: Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon I
Presenter: Jeeyun Lee, MD, Samsung Medical Center, Seoul, Korea
Date: October 8, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. EDT
About CTX-009
CTX-009 is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch (DLL4) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization. Pre-clinical and early clinical data of CTX-009 suggests that blockade of both pathways provides robust anti-tumor activity across several solid tumors, including colorectal, gastric, cholangiocarcinoma, pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancer. Partial responses to CTX-009 as a monotherapy have been observed in heavily pre-treated cancer patients, who were resistant to currently approved anti-VEGF therapies. CTX-009 has completed a Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation and expansion study. Phase 1b and Phase 2 combination studies are ongoing.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare