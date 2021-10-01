checkAd

Cybin Announces Appointment of Dr. Amir Inamdar as Chief Medical Officer for European Operations and Dr. Geoff Varty as the Head of Research and Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, is pleased to announce: the addition of Dr. Amir Inamdar as its Chief Medical Officer for its European Operations, the addition of Dr. Geoff Varty as its new Head of Research & Development, the promotion of Lori Challenger to Chief Compliance, Ethics & Administrative Officer, and the promotion of Robert Mino to General Counsel. Cybin also announces today its engagement with ROK Consulting, Inc., a leading capital markets communications company.

Dr. Amir Inamdar is a trained psychiatrist and pharmaceutical physician with over 20 years of clinical and drug development experience, spanning both early and late phases. He has progressed numerous drugs from pre-clinical development through to early phase clinical trials, designing and successfully delivering proof-of-concept studies and led teams through marketing authorization applications. Working across multiple indications in psychiatry, including schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, treatment resistant mental illnesses and substance use disorders, Dr. Inamdar has led multidisciplinary teams, providing strategic direction and clinical and scientific leadership.

Dr. Inamdar is the recipient of multiple research and development awards for his work in clinical drug development. He has previously worked at GlaxoSmithKline, where he developed a network of excellence in psychiatry and provided medical leadership to enable the development of candidate drugs from selection through to proof-of-concept trials across a variety of central nervous system indications.

During his time at Takeda, Dr. Inamdar was a key member of a team that successfully obtained marketing authorization for an antipsychotic in Europe, progressed small molecules from candidate selection to first in-human studies, and led clinical teams in treatment resistant depression, narcolepsy, and anxiety.

Dr. Inamdar joins Cybin from AstraZeneca, where he led a global program in substance use disorder, successfully progressing a small molecule from a pre-clinical asset to a first in-human clinical trial and was awarded a multi-million-dollar grant by the National Institute on Drug Abuse for a project in substance use disorder.

Dr. Inamdar completed his medical and specialist training in psychiatry in India and was a resident in nephrology and coronary care before moving to the United Kingdom, where he trained further as a pharmaceutical physician and obtained his membership in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cybin Announces Appointment of Dr. Amir Inamdar as Chief Medical Officer for European Operations and Dr. Geoff Varty as the Head of Research and Development Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, is pleased to announce: the addition of Dr. Amir Inamdar as its Chief Medical Officer for its European …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...