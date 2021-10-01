Cybin Announces Appointment of Dr. Amir Inamdar as Chief Medical Officer for European Operations and Dr. Geoff Varty as the Head of Research and Development

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, is pleased to announce: the addition of Dr. Amir Inamdar as its Chief Medical Officer for its European Operations, the addition of Dr. Geoff Varty as its new Head of Research & Development, the promotion of Lori Challenger to Chief Compliance, Ethics & Administrative Officer, and the promotion of Robert Mino to General Counsel. Cybin also announces today its engagement with ROK Consulting, Inc., a leading capital markets communications company.

Dr. Amir Inamdar is a trained psychiatrist and pharmaceutical physician with over 20 years of clinical and drug development experience, spanning both early and late phases. He has progressed numerous drugs from pre-clinical development through to early phase clinical trials, designing and successfully delivering proof-of-concept studies and led teams through marketing authorization applications. Working across multiple indications in psychiatry, including schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, treatment resistant mental illnesses and substance use disorders, Dr. Inamdar has led multidisciplinary teams, providing strategic direction and clinical and scientific leadership.

Dr. Inamdar is the recipient of multiple research and development awards for his work in clinical drug development. He has previously worked at GlaxoSmithKline, where he developed a network of excellence in psychiatry and provided medical leadership to enable the development of candidate drugs from selection through to proof-of-concept trials across a variety of central nervous system indications.

During his time at Takeda, Dr. Inamdar was a key member of a team that successfully obtained marketing authorization for an antipsychotic in Europe, progressed small molecules from candidate selection to first in-human studies, and led clinical teams in treatment resistant depression, narcolepsy, and anxiety.

Dr. Inamdar joins Cybin from AstraZeneca, where he led a global program in substance use disorder, successfully progressing a small molecule from a pre-clinical asset to a first in-human clinical trial and was awarded a multi-million-dollar grant by the National Institute on Drug Abuse for a project in substance use disorder.

Dr. Inamdar completed his medical and specialist training in psychiatry in India and was a resident in nephrology and coronary care before moving to the United Kingdom, where he trained further as a pharmaceutical physician and obtained his membership in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine.