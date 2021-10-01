checkAd

Cummins Encourages Congress to Pass 265800 Bill to Combat Climate Change and Invest in a Decarbonized Future

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced its support for the climate change provisions of the reconciliation bill and encourages Congress to pass the legislation. The path to a decarbonized and sustainable future requires the engagement of everyone – government, businesses of all sizes, as well as communities and individuals.

“The decarbonization investments in the reconciliation bill are critical to accelerating the adoption of innovations that can reduce emissions across the United States and set us on a path to a more sustainable future,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc.

“Cummins is committing our investment dollars, our global technical resources and our own future to combat climate change and reach zero emissions and decarbonization,” added Linebarger. “Passage of these provisions in the reconciliation bill would make it clear that the U.S. government is also committed to addressing this threat to our country and our planet. Our mission of making people’s lives better by powering a more prosperous world requires a healthier planet, and government and business must work together to address the existential threat of climate change.”

Government investment and incentives in new technologies and the infrastructure necessary to use them are imperative to make the transitions to clean and renewable energies economically viable. Forging a path to zero emissions will strengthen American competitiveness and create good jobs that last while providing cleaner air for all. Cummins specifically supports provisions in the bill for clean commercial vehicle deployment, the infrastructure buildout for battery charging and hydrogen fueling stations, as well as the decarbonization and modernization of the nation’s grid.

“Our industries can transition our commercial vehicle fleets to zero emissions technologies, but without clean electricity, green hydrogen and low carbon fuels, emissions will just be moved - not eradicated. We must address emissions holistically and work collaboratively across all sectors to achieve our goals. The updates to the energy tax code, including the new clean hydrogen production tax credit and clean commercial vehicle and infrastructure tax credits can allow our industry partners to adopt clean technologies that would otherwise be too costly. This will enable us to bring new, efficient and clean products to markets much more rapidly. We are encouraged by discussions of a carbon tax to embed the true cost of carbon throughout the U.S. economy, and to make the transitions to clean energies possible.”

Linebarger also commented on tax increases, “Equally as important is that corporations must be able to continue to be successful for American working families. The current revenue raising provisions in the reconciliation bill place a tax burden on U.S. headquartered companies that will make them uncompetitive and cost jobs. Our corporations need to be in the best position to continue to drive job creation, economic growth and recruit top talent. For U.S. communities to thrive – both large and small – our companies need to be on equal footing with our global partners and we have to have tax policies in place that allow for this."

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,825 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

Cummins (Ex. Cummins Engine Inc) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cummins Encourages Congress to Pass 265800 Bill to Combat Climate Change and Invest in a Decarbonized Future Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced its support for the climate change provisions of the reconciliation bill and encourages Congress to pass the legislation. The path to a decarbonized and sustainable future requires the engagement of everyone …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrWasserstoff: 4 News von der Kawasaki-Aktie, Ford-Aktie, Cummins-Aktie und Snam-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.09.21Wasserstoff-News von Proton Technologies, der Ballard Power-Aktie, Gaussin-Aktie, AFC Energy-Aktie und Cummins-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.09.21Cummins Receives Award from the UK Government to Accelerate Hydrogen Engine Development for Medium and Heavy-Duty Engines
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Ballard Power mit weiterem Deal in Deutschland: Trotzdem Finger weg von der Wasserstoff-Hypeaktie!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare