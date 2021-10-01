checkAd

Exelon Announces CEO and CFO for Utility and Competitive Energy Businesses in Support of Separation

Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced the senior leadership of the transmission and distribution utility business and the competitive power generation and retail energy business that will result from the planned separation of the companies.

Christopher Crane, Exelon president and CEO, will continue as CEO of the regulated utility business, which will be called Exelon, and Joseph Dominguez, currently CEO of ComEd, has been named CEO of Exelon Generation and incoming CEO of the competitive energy business, which will be called Constellation. The company also announced that Joseph Nigro, Exelon CFO, will continue as CFO of Exelon, and Daniel Eggers, currently senior vice president of corporate finance for Exelon, has been named CFO of Exelon Generation and incoming CFO of Constellation. Dominguez and Eggers will move into their new roles immediately, and Crane and Nigro will remain in their current roles.

Calvin Butler, currently CEO of Exelon Utilities, will assume the role of interim CEO of ComEd, in addition to his current duties.

The separation remains on track to close in the first quarter of 2022, pending completion of the remaining regulatory approvals.

These announcements mark the latest milestone in the separation process, which was first announced in February. The transaction will give each company the financial and strategic independence to focus on its unique customer needs, while remaining focused on its core business strategy.

“The two companies will be leaders in their respective industries and will have the resources necessary to best serve their respective customers and sustain long-term investment and operating excellence,” Crane said. “As an independent company, Exelon will lead the way toward a brighter and cleaner energy future for our more than 10 million electric and gas customers, while continuing to invest in critical infrastructure, expand economic opportunity and promote equity in all the communities we serve.”

“Constellation will be the largest producer of clean energy in the nation by a wide margin, giving our expansive customer-facing platform a competitive edge as consumers and policymakers increasingly demand sustainable energy solutions,” Dominguez said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead such a talented workforce as we seek new opportunities to help our customers and communities reduce pollution and power a next-generation energy grid.”

