Nabriva Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Christine Guico-Pabia, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

“We are very pleased to have Christine join our senior leadership team. Christine brings a well-rounded profile to the CMO role, with extensive experience across several therapeutic areas from clinical development through to the post-marketing support of multiple commercial stage products over the course of her notable career,” said Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics.

DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced the appointment of Dr. Christine Guico-Pabia, M.D., MBA, MPH as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) effective October 1, 2021.

Dr. Guico-Pabia brings over 30 years of global biopharmaceutical experience and extensive expertise in every stage of drug development, pharmacoeconomics and outcomes research, and medical affairs. She has previously held leadership positions at small startups and large multinational companies including McKesson, Merck, Wyeth, Pfizer, and Metagenics.

Christine completed her MD at the University of Santo Tomas Medical School in Manila, Philippines, obtained her MBA from Temple University Fox School of Business in Philadelphia, PA, and her MPH from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD.

“I am delighted to join the experienced leadership team at Nabriva Therapeutics during such an exciting time in the company’s growth and evolution. I look forward to working with the team to support the clinical benefits of our currently marketed products. Additionally, I am excited to develop innovative therapies that address the urgent problem of antibiotic resistance and transform the lives of patients with infectious diseases,” said Dr. Guico-Pabia.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.