Creation and IEC Electronics Corp. Announce Extension of Tender Offer

01.10.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

NEWARK, N.Y. and BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) (“IEC”) and Creation Technologies Inc. (“Creation”) today jointly announced that CTI Acquisition Corp. (“Merger Sub”), an entity controlled by Creation, had extended the offering period of the previously commenced cash tender offer by Merger Sub to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of IEC to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 4, 2021, unless further extended. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2021.

As contemplated by the terms of the merger agreement, Creation has elected to extend the offering period to complete the financing of the transaction. Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Creation that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2021, 7,483,017 shares of common stock of IEC, representing approximately 70.1% of the issued and outstanding IEC shares, were tendered pursuant to the tender offer. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares of common stock of IEC do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other actions as a result of the extension of the expiration of the tender offer.

Creation expects the tender offer will be consummated promptly following the expiration of the offering period (as hereby extended), subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to the consummation of the tender offer set forth in the merger agreement.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. is the Information Agent for the tender offer and any questions or requests for the Offer to Purchase and related materials with respect to the tender offer may be directed to them by telephone, toll-free, at (800) 848-2998, if a stockholder, or by calling (212) 269-5550, if a bank or broker.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”) to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485 and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

