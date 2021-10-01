LGI Homes Offers Townhomes for Sale at Newest Community in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Riverwalk, a new community located in Raleigh. Spacious townhomes, an incredible location, and all-included upgrades combine for a unique opportunity for affordable homeownership in the Raleigh area.



Riverwalk is located just west of Interstate 540, approximately 8 miles from downtown Raleigh, in one of the most highly regarded areas to live in, Wake County. This new community is ideally situated near an abundance of major employers, local schools, and great shopping and dining opportunities. Just a few minutes from the community are incredible area attractions, like the Neuse River, Buffaloe Road Canoe Launch, and the Buffaloe Road Athletic Park and Aquatic Center. Inside Riverwalk, homebuyers will enjoy a covered pavilion with picnic tables, barbeque grills, and green open space, the perfect setup for a nice evening retreat or a weekend cook-out.



LGI Homes is debuting two brand-new townhome floor plans in this community. New homes at Riverwalk will range from 1,629 square feet to just over 2,000 square feet. Homeowners will love that every townhome comes with an attached 1 or 2-car garage. There are also designated parking areas throughout the community, for all guests and visitors to utilize. Each home offers open-concept living areas and private master suites, while select homes feature a bonus room, perfect for converting to a game room, office, or home theater. Every new home at Riverwalk is outfitted with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus package, giving every new homeowner the features and finishes they are seeking without the additional cost. This incredible package includes a chef-ready kitchen featuring a suite of Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and sprawling granite countertops, smart home capabilities including a Wi-Fi-enabled garage opener, professional landscaping and more. Homes at Riverwalk start in the $320s.

For more information about new homes for sale at Riverwalk, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 899-1652 ext 246 or visit LGIHomes.com/Riverwalk .

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

