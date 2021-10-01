checkAd

Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

- Bitfarms Third Quarter 2021 Bitcoin Production Increases to 1,050 BTC, up 38% over Second Quarter 2021 -

- Total Bitcoin Holdings Grow to Over 2,300 BTC valued at approximately US $100 Million -

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a Bitcoin mining company, provides a Bitcoin production update.

“Third quarter 2021 marks Bitfarms’ highest quarterly Bitcoin production in 2021, capitalizing on growth investments throughout the year and macro events in China,” commented Emiliano Grodzki, Bitfarms Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Following these macro events, which resulted in the Bitcoin network’s largest ever reduction in difficulty, the network is experiencing a steady recovery, but remains below historic highs.”

“2021 continues to be a transformational year for Bitfarms as we continue deploying capital to upgrade our mining fleet, open new facilities, and embark on our global expansion. With scheduled monthly deliveries totaling 55,000 miners over the next 15 months and new high-power production facilities coming online, we are regularly increasing our hashrate towards our goals of 3 exahash per second (EH/s) in first quarter 2022 and 8 EH/s by year end 2022,” added Grodzki.

Bitfarms’ Mining Production Highlights as of September 30, 2021

  • Mined 305 new Bitcoin (BTC) during September 2021; approximately 10 BTC mined daily.
  • Mined 1,050 BTC in third quarter 2021, its largest quarterly BTC production rate in 2021.
  • Mined 2,407 BTC in the first nine months of 2021.
  • Deposited 2,312 BTC into custody through September 30, 2021, representing approximately 96% of Bitfarms’ 2021 BTC production with a total value of approximately US$100 million based on a BTC price of US$43,500.

Bitfarms’ BTC Monthly Production

Month BTC
January 199
February 178
March 221
April 232
May 262
June 265
July 391
August 354
September 305

