AAON Increases Board Size and Appoints Bruce Ware and David Stewart as Independent Directors

Bruce Ware brings significant experience serving in multiple executive and leadership roles at publicly traded companies. Presently, he serves as a Corporate Vice President and Group Head of Joint Venture Capital Raising for DaVita Inc. DaVita is a Fortune 500 NYSE publicly traded health care services company and one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S., with over 2,800 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. and over 330 outpatient dialysis centers in ten other countries.

TULSA, Okla, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the size of the Board from seven to nine members and appointed Bruce Ware and David Stewart as new independent directors to fill the vacancies, effective October 1, 2021.

Mr. Ware earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, a Master in Public Affairs from The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor degree in Business Administration in Banking and Finance from The University of Mississippi at Oxford. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Blackhawk Bank, a Beloit, Wisconsin headquartered financial institution operating eleven full-service banking centers in Wisconsin and Illinois, as well as the University of Mississippi National Alumni Board. Additionally, Mr. Ware served as a Trustee of Uplift Charter Schools, a high-performing, multi-site K-12 public charter school system in Dallas, Texas, which serves over 17,000 students.

David Stewart brings over 40 years of professional experience to the Board. Mr. Stewart currently serves as Chief Administrative Officer and Trustee of the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority located in Pryor, Oklahoma, an industrial public trust that owns and operates MidAmerica Industrial Park. Mr. Stewart was appointed to his current position in December 2012 by the former Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin. MidAmerica Industrial Park consists of 9,000 acres and is home to over 80 companies in diverse industries (including Google, DuPont and Chevron Phillips), employing approximately 4,500 people. MidAmerica Industrial Park is one of the largest industrial parks in the U.S. and top ten in the world with on-site rail, water and electric power. Prior to his current position, Mr. Stewart served as Chief Executive Officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC. During his tenure as CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC, Mr. Stewart, also a member of the Cherokee Nation, helped negotiate the State-Tribal Gaming Compact in 2004, and also led the Cherokee Nation’s efforts to successfully diversify its business portfolio to include a wide range of non-gaming enterprises employing over 3,500 people.