checkAd

AAON Increases Board Size and Appoints Bruce Ware and David Stewart as Independent Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

TULSA, Okla, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the size of the Board from seven to nine members and appointed Bruce Ware and David Stewart as new independent directors to fill the vacancies, effective October 1, 2021.

Bruce Ware brings significant experience serving in multiple executive and leadership roles at publicly traded companies. Presently, he serves as a Corporate Vice President and Group Head of Joint Venture Capital Raising for DaVita Inc. DaVita is a Fortune 500 NYSE publicly traded health care services company and one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S., with over 2,800 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. and over 330 outpatient dialysis centers in ten other countries.

Mr. Ware earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, a Master in Public Affairs from The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor degree in Business Administration in Banking and Finance from The University of Mississippi at Oxford. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Blackhawk Bank, a Beloit, Wisconsin headquartered financial institution operating eleven full-service banking centers in Wisconsin and Illinois, as well as the University of Mississippi National Alumni Board. Additionally, Mr. Ware served as a Trustee of Uplift Charter Schools, a high-performing, multi-site K-12 public charter school system in Dallas, Texas, which serves over 17,000 students.

David Stewart brings over 40 years of professional experience to the Board. Mr. Stewart currently serves as Chief Administrative Officer and Trustee of the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority located in Pryor, Oklahoma, an industrial public trust that owns and operates MidAmerica Industrial Park. Mr. Stewart was appointed to his current position in December 2012 by the former Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin. MidAmerica Industrial Park consists of 9,000 acres and is home to over 80 companies in diverse industries (including Google, DuPont and Chevron Phillips), employing approximately 4,500 people. MidAmerica Industrial Park is one of the largest industrial parks in the U.S. and top ten in the world with on-site rail, water and electric power. Prior to his current position, Mr. Stewart served as Chief Executive Officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC. During his tenure as CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC, Mr. Stewart, also a member of the Cherokee Nation, helped negotiate the State-Tribal Gaming Compact in 2004, and also led the Cherokee Nation’s efforts to successfully diversify its business portfolio to include a wide range of non-gaming enterprises employing over 3,500 people.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AAON Increases Board Size and Appoints Bruce Ware and David Stewart as Independent Directors TULSA, Okla, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AAON, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the size of the Board from seven to nine members and appointed Bruce Ware and David Stewart as new independent directors to fill the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
OFFFIELD’S ‘High Performance’ Beverages to be Manufactured at Tinley’s Long Beach Facility
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...