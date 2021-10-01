checkAd

Scopus BioPharma to Present at MicroCap Rodeo’s Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference

Scopus to present on the recent launch of Duet Therapeutics, its wholly-owned subsidiary focused on immuno-oncology

Presentation to include a discussion of preclinical data released at the 17th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced it will be presenting at The MicroCap Rodeo’s Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually from October 5th through 8th, 2021.

The company will present on the recent launch of Duet Therapeutics, its wholly-owned subsidiary focused on immuno-oncology, which Scopus announced in September 2021.

Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President — Immuno-Oncology of Scopus and President and Chief Executive Officer of Duet, will be presenting on behalf of the company. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Dr. Horsager recently presented at the 17th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society during which he discussed data from two different studies that suggest that DUET-01 and DUET-02, two of Duet’s unique bifunctional oligonucleotides, can expand the reach and efficacy of cancer immunotherapies beyond certain standard-of-care treatments.

Investors interested in attending the conference can register here. If you are an institutional investor and would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the company, please email Angie Goertz at angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About The MicroCap Rodeo’s Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its “Best Ideas” conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas.

About the Duet Platform

Duet Therapeutics integrates the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune, creating the Duet Platform. Olimmune was acquired by Scopus in June 2021. Duet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scopus.

The Duet Platform is comprised of three distinctive, complementary CpG-STAT3 inhibitors:

  • RNA silencing
CpG-STAT3siRNA (“DUET-01”)
  • Antisense
CpG-STAT3ASO (“DUET-02”)
  • DNA-binding inhibitor
CpG-STAT3decoy (“DUET-03”)

DUET-01 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, as a monotherapy, for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Duet expects to file two INDs for DUET-02 in Q4 2022 in genitourinary and head & neck cancers, with clinical Phase 1 trials beginning in Q1 2023 in the United States. Duet is also evaluating combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors.

