checkAd

Sovos Brands Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOVO), the fastest-growing food company of scale in the United States, will announce the results of its third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The Company will host its earnings conference via live webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on the same day. The link to the webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sovosbrands.com, under the Events and Presentations tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days after the call.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.
Sovos Brands, headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is the fastest growing food company of scale in the United States. As a high growth, purposefully-built food platform and growth accelerator with a portfolio of “one-of-a-kind” brands, all four of the brands – Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, noosa and Birch Benders – are built with authenticity and high-quality ingredients at their core. Its portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. In Latin, sovos translates to “one of a kind” and Sovos Brands leads with a one-of-a-kind approach when it comes to its brands, business and people, offering food experiences that are genuine, delicious and unforgettable.

SOVOS, SOVOS BRANDS, RAO'S, RAO'S HOMEMADE, NOOSA, BIRCH BENDERS and MICHAEL ANGELO'S are trademarks of Sovos Brands and its subsidiaries.

Contacts

Investors
Christina Cheng, CFA
ir@sovosbrands.com

Media:
Lauren Armstrong
media@sovosbrands.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sovos Brands Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Date LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sovos Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOVO), the fastest-growing food company of scale in the United States, will announce the results of its third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
OFFFIELD’S ‘High Performance’ Beverages to be Manufactured at Tinley’s Long Beach Facility
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...