Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in October 2021:



A.G.P. Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 5, 2021: Head of Capital Markets Andy Grossman will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings.