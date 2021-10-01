ADMA Biologics Announces Presentation on Respiratory Viral Infections at IDWeek 2021

checkAd

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced an exclusive educational event at IDWeek 2021 on respiratory viral infections, presented by nationally recognized clinical experts Dr. Michael Ison from Northwestern University and Dr. Jolan Walter from the University of South Florida and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Two leading experts in the management of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses in immunocompromised patients will discuss today’s key clinical challenges and emerging treatment strategies. A novel intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) product with a unique composition will be introduced, including patient cases.

Educational Event Presentation Title: Key Insights on RSV and Other Respiratory Viruses Beyond COVID-19 in the Immunocompromised: An Expert Discussion

Session Date: Friday, October 1, 2021
Session Time:  1:00 PM – 1:45 PM ET
Session Location: IDWeek Learning Lounge

  • Michael G. Ison, MD, MS, Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and Surgery (Organ Transplantation) at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, will discuss respiratory viruses in the immunocompromised, impact and management strategies.
  • Jolan Walter, MD, PhD, Division Chief of the University of South Florida (USF) and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Programs, will discuss management modalities and introduce ASCENIV, a novel IVIG, and present clinical data and case presentations.

About ASCENIV

ASCENIV (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) is a plasma-derived, polyclonal, intravenous IVIG. ASCENIV was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2019 and is indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI), also known as primary immune deficiency disease (PIDD), in adults and adolescents (12 to 17 years of age). ASCENIV is manufactured using ADMA’s unique, patented plasma donor screening methodology and tailored plasma pooling design, which blends normal source plasma and RSV plasma obtained from donors tested using the Company’s proprietary microneutralization assay. ASCENIV contains naturally occurring polyclonal antibodies, which are proteins that are used by the body’s immune system to neutralize microbes, such as bacteria and viruses and prevent against infection and disease. ASCENIV is protected by U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283 and 9,815,886. Certain data and other information about ASCENIV can be found by visiting www.asceniv.com. Information about ADMA Biologics and its products can be found on the Company’s website at www.admabiologics.com.

