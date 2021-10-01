ADMA Biologics Announces Presentation on Respiratory Viral Infections at IDWeek 2021

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced an exclusive educational event at IDWeek 2021 on respiratory viral infections, presented by nationally recognized clinical experts Dr. Michael Ison from Northwestern University and Dr. Jolan Walter from the University of South Florida and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Two leading experts in the management of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses in immunocompromised patients will discuss today’s key clinical challenges and emerging treatment strategies. A novel intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) product with a unique composition will be introduced, including patient cases.



Educational Event Presentation Title: Key Insights on RSV and Other Respiratory Viruses Beyond COVID-19 in the Immunocompromised: An Expert Discussion