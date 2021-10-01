checkAd

enVVeno Medical Corporation Successfully Completes Rebranding

Company Now Trading Under Ticker Symbol "NVNO"

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, announced today that it has successfully completed its rebranding and that its shares are now trading under the ticker symbol "NVNO" on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company was formerly called Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

For shareholders of the Company holding shares in electronic form, the name change will require no action. Shareholders with physical stock certificates should contact the Company's transfer agent to obtain new certificates.

For more information, please visit the Company's new website at www.enVVeno.com.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California based medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class implant being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). In healthy patients, valves inside the veins of the leg assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. Affecting approximately 2.4 million people in the United States, CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Implanted into the femoral vein, the VenoValve is designed to act as a one-way valve, to help restore proper blood flow in the leg. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE pivotal study with data expected in late 2022.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to our name change, our progress with the VenoValve and the expected timeline related to the SAAVE U.S. pivotal trial, including the timing of beginning patient enrollment, the VenoValve's ability to fill the unmet medical needs of CVI sufferers and our development of a second device for the treatment of venous disease) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC
NVNO@jtcir.com
(833) 475-8247

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc.
michelle@chronic-comm.com
(310) 902-1274

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666376/enVVeno-Medical-Corporation-Successf ...

Wertpapier


