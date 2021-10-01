checkAd

Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming October Conference

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conference:

  • On October 4, 2021, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will participate in the “Energy Efficiency Implications as IoT Brings the Cloud Back to Edge” panel at the Stifel ESG and Impact Summit at 12:00pm ET.

About Ameresco, Inc.
 Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.



29.09.21Ameresco Announces Completion of Energy Efficient Upgrades to Paul Brown Stadium, the Home of the Cincinnati Bengals
15.09.21Ameresco Partnership with City of El Campo, Texas Improves Water and Sewer Metering Infrastructure Citywide
14.09.21Ameresco Selected by City of Mesquite, Texas to Implement Automatic Metering Infrastructure System
09.09.21Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming September Conferences
08.09.21Ameresco Announces Partnership with City of Seabrook, Texas for Comprehensive Smart Metering Infrastructure Improvement Project
07.09.21U.S. Navy Awards Ameresco Multiple Award Construction Contract for Large General Construction Projects in the Mid-Atlantic Region
