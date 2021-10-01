Allegion Updates Full-Year Outlook for 2021

“We continue to see strong demand for our non-residential products along with sustained growth in the residential market,” said David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO. “However, persistent and widespread supply chain shortages and inflation have prompted adjustments to our reported outlook. While the challenges are not unique to our company, they will temper our top-line growth and exert margin pressure for the balance of 2021. We believe the situation is transitory and Allegion will be well-positioned to convert demand to revenue once conditions normalize.”

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today announced updates to its full-year 2021 outlook, driven primarily by supply chain constraints and electronic components and other parts shortages. Allegion is making this announcement in advance of its third-quarter 2021 earnings report, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Supply Chain and Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

In its second-quarter 2021 earnings call, Allegion noted a steep increase in demand and accelerating inflation, rising non-residential backlogs, solid price realization and strong cash flow, as well as the return of normal lead times for most residential products. Recently, the company experienced more acute shortages and reductions in allocations of electronic components and other parts from key suppliers, driven primarily by a resurgence in market demand coupled with scarcity in material availability and labor. As a result, backlogs in the Allegion Americas non-residential business, particularly for electronic products, are currently at historically high levels, and the company expects to carry a large backlog forward into 2022.

Ongoing Actions and Mitigation

Allegion has deployed a broad range of mitigating actions to reduce backlogs and convert demand to revenue. Actions already underway include re-engineering product designs and configurations and seeking supply alternatives. Allegion will continue to explore various options to control costs and enhance financial performance, while minimizing disruption to customers and the overall business.

2021 Outlook

Widespread supply chain, electronic component and labor shortages will delay approximately $80 million to $100 million in 2021 revenue and create inefficiencies that impact margin performance. Currently, Allegion expects full-year 2021 revenue growth of 4 percent to 4.5 percent on a reported basis and 3 percent to 3.5 percent organically, after excluding the expected impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency movements. Allegion International organic revenue growth remains consistent with prior guidance; the primary delay is related to the Allegion Americas reporting segment. Operating profit and margin declines will be partially offset by a reduced effective tax rate, with an adjusted effective tax rate currently estimated to be 9 percent on a full-year basis, due to favorable discrete items and geographic mix of income. Full-year 2021 EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.95 to $5.05, with adjusted EPS in the range of $5.00 to $5.10. Expected adjustments to 2021 EPS of approximately $0.05 per share include the estimated impacts of restructuring and acquisition and integration expenses, partially offset by a gain on the sale of an equity method investment.