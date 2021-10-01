checkAd

Allegion Updates Full-Year Outlook for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 13:12  |  40   |   |   

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today announced updates to its full-year 2021 outlook, driven primarily by supply chain constraints and electronic components and other parts shortages. Allegion is making this announcement in advance of its third-quarter 2021 earnings report, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

“We continue to see strong demand for our non-residential products along with sustained growth in the residential market,” said David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO. “However, persistent and widespread supply chain shortages and inflation have prompted adjustments to our reported outlook. While the challenges are not unique to our company, they will temper our top-line growth and exert margin pressure for the balance of 2021. We believe the situation is transitory and Allegion will be well-positioned to convert demand to revenue once conditions normalize.”

Supply Chain and Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

In its second-quarter 2021 earnings call, Allegion noted a steep increase in demand and accelerating inflation, rising non-residential backlogs, solid price realization and strong cash flow, as well as the return of normal lead times for most residential products. Recently, the company experienced more acute shortages and reductions in allocations of electronic components and other parts from key suppliers, driven primarily by a resurgence in market demand coupled with scarcity in material availability and labor. As a result, backlogs in the Allegion Americas non-residential business, particularly for electronic products, are currently at historically high levels, and the company expects to carry a large backlog forward into 2022.

Ongoing Actions and Mitigation

Allegion has deployed a broad range of mitigating actions to reduce backlogs and convert demand to revenue. Actions already underway include re-engineering product designs and configurations and seeking supply alternatives. Allegion will continue to explore various options to control costs and enhance financial performance, while minimizing disruption to customers and the overall business.

2021 Outlook

Widespread supply chain, electronic component and labor shortages will delay approximately $80 million to $100 million in 2021 revenue and create inefficiencies that impact margin performance. Currently, Allegion expects full-year 2021 revenue growth of 4 percent to 4.5 percent on a reported basis and 3 percent to 3.5 percent organically, after excluding the expected impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency movements. Allegion International organic revenue growth remains consistent with prior guidance; the primary delay is related to the Allegion Americas reporting segment. Operating profit and margin declines will be partially offset by a reduced effective tax rate, with an adjusted effective tax rate currently estimated to be 9 percent on a full-year basis, due to favorable discrete items and geographic mix of income. Full-year 2021 EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.95 to $5.05, with adjusted EPS in the range of $5.00 to $5.10. Expected adjustments to 2021 EPS of approximately $0.05 per share include the estimated impacts of restructuring and acquisition and integration expenses, partially offset by a gain on the sale of an equity method investment.

Seite 1 von 4
Allegion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allegion Updates Full-Year Outlook for 2021 Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today announced updates to its full-year 2021 outlook, driven primarily by supply chain constraints and electronic components and other parts shortages. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2021 Third-Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Allegion to Attend 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten