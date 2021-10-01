DSM Net Asset Value(s)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 01.10.2021, 13:20 | 27 | 0 |
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2021
|£47.35m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2021
|£47.35m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|51,349,341
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|92.21p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|91.72p
|Ordinary share price
|78.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(14.86%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Volex Plc
|17.44%
|2
|Cash and other net current assets
|13.63%
|3
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|9.42%
|4
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|9.05%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.94%
|6
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|7.30%
|7
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.05%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.98%
|9
|Synectics Plc
|3.98%
|10
|DigitalBox plc
|3.62%
|11
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.45%
|12
|Venture Life Group Plc
|3.39%
|13
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|2.31%
|14
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.17%
|Other
|4.27%
|Total
|100.00%
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0