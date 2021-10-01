checkAd

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2021 £47.35m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2021 £47.35m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,349,341
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 92.21p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 91.72p
   
Ordinary share price  78.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.86%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
     
     
Portfolio summary: % of portfolio
1 Volex Plc 17.44%
2 Cash and other net current assets 13.63%
3 Hargreaves Services Plc  9.42%
4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 9.05%
5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.94%
6 Adept Technology Group Plc  7.30%
7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.05%
8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.98%
9 Synectics Plc 3.98%
10 DigitalBox plc 3.62%
11 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.45%
12 Venture Life Group Plc 3.39%
13 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.31%
14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.17%
  Other 4.27%
  Total 100.00%






