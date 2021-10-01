DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.10.2021, 13:20 | | 27 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 13:20 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2021 £47.35m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2021 £47.35m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,349,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 92.21p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 91.72p Ordinary share price 78.50p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.86%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period. Portfolio summary: % of portfolio 1 Volex Plc 17.44% 2 Cash and other net current assets 13.63% 3 Hargreaves Services Plc 9.42% 4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 9.05% 5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.94% 6 Adept Technology Group Plc 7.30% 7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.05% 8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.98% 9 Synectics Plc 3.98% 10 DigitalBox plc 3.62% 11 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.45% 12 Venture Life Group Plc 3.39% 13 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.31% 14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.17% Other 4.27% Total 100.00%









