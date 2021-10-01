Medical Imaging Market Revenue to Cross USD 33,002.52 million by 2028, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight partners

PUNE, India, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Medical Imaging Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, End User, and Geography" the market was valued at US$ 23,901.88 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 33,002.52 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021–2028. A few key factors such as the rising demand for early diagnosis of diseases; broadening the scope of clinical applications; rapidly growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of diseases associated with it; surging technological advancements in the diagnostic imaging industry; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public–private organizations drive the market growth.