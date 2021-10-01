checkAd

Medical Imaging Market Revenue to Cross USD 33,002.52 million by 2028, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight partners

PUNE, India, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Medical Imaging Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, End User, and Geography" the market was valued at US$ 23,901.88 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 33,002.52 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021–2028. A few key factors such as the rising demand for early diagnosis of diseases; broadening the scope of clinical applications; rapidly growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of diseases associated with it; surging technological advancements in the diagnostic imaging industry; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public–private organizations drive the market growth.

In 2020, North America dominated the global medical imaging market. A surge in medical imaging services in hospitals and clinics, an increase in diagnostic imaging procedures, high patient awareness about early disease diagnosis, good reimbursement scenarios, and significant spending in healthcare are among the major factors that bolster the market growth in North America. Furthermore, the rising elderly population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the surging number of diagnostic and medical imaging centers in the region are expected to drive the growth of the North America medical imaging market during the forecast period.

