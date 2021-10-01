checkAd

Wesana Health Announces Inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc.  (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (the “Fund”), currently trading under the ticker symbol “PSIL” on the NYSE Arca exchange.

The recently launched Fund primarily focuses its strategy on investing in publicly traded companies in the life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sectors that derive at least 50% of their net revenue or devote 50% of their assets to the advancement of psychedelic compounds. The Fund looks to highlight the leaders in the psychedelics sector as their core holdings.

Chad Bronstein, Executive Chairman of Wesana, commented: “We are incredibly pleased to have been selected as a core constituent in the new AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF. Inclusion in this ETF is another validation in the evolution of Wesana as a publicly traded company and the impact Wesana’s core initiatives have had on the psychedelics sector. By strengthening our shareholder base and improving our visibility in the global investment community, we are excited for the next steps in bringing Wesana’s unique approach to neurological health and wellness to patients across the country.”

You can find additional information on the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF here.

About Wesana Health
Wesana Health is an emerging life sciences company championing the development of innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance. Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana Health is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols, including psilocybin-based therapies, that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including, but not limited to: information concerning completion and timing of completion of the issuance of DRS statements to the former PsyTech shareholders, expectations for the effects of the proposed Transaction, including the potential expansion of the clinic platform of the Company upon completion of the Transaction, expectations regarding the markets to be entered into by the Company as a result of completing the Transaction, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives as a result of completing the Transaction, expectations regarding the method by which future revenue is generated, and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, financial position, operational or financial performance or achievements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, will”, “projects”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, results or conditions “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wesana Health Announces Inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF CHICAGO and TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wesana Health Holdings Inc.  (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
OFFFIELD’S ‘High Performance’ Beverages to be Manufactured at Tinley’s Long Beach Facility
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...