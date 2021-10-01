Wesana Health Announces Inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

The recently launched Fund primarily focuses its strategy on investing in publicly traded companies in the life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sectors that derive at least 50% of their net revenue or devote 50% of their assets to the advancement of psychedelic compounds. The Fund looks to highlight the leaders in the psychedelics sector as their core holdings.

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF) , an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (the “Fund”), currently trading under the ticker symbol “PSIL” on the NYSE Arca exchange.

Chad Bronstein, Executive Chairman of Wesana, commented: “We are incredibly pleased to have been selected as a core constituent in the new AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF. Inclusion in this ETF is another validation in the evolution of Wesana as a publicly traded company and the impact Wesana’s core initiatives have had on the psychedelics sector. By strengthening our shareholder base and improving our visibility in the global investment community, we are excited for the next steps in bringing Wesana’s unique approach to neurological health and wellness to patients across the country.”

You can find additional information on the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF here.

About Wesana Health

Wesana Health is an emerging life sciences company championing the development of innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance. Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana Health is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols, including psilocybin-based therapies, that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including, but not limited to: information concerning completion and timing of completion of the issuance of DRS statements to the former PsyTech shareholders, expectations for the effects of the proposed Transaction, including the potential expansion of the clinic platform of the Company upon completion of the Transaction, expectations regarding the markets to be entered into by the Company as a result of completing the Transaction, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives as a result of completing the Transaction, expectations regarding the method by which future revenue is generated, and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, financial position, operational or financial performance or achievements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, will”, “projects”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, results or conditions “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information.