Financial 15 Split Corp. Maintains 6.75% Preferred Share Rate

A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Preferred Share dividend rate for the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2021. Monthly payments to the FTN.PR.A Preferred Share will be maintained at $0.05625 per Share for an annual yield of 6.75% on their $10 redemption value. This represents no change from the current rate.

The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: