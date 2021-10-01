checkAd

North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Maintains 6.75% Preferred Share Rate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 13:30  |  14   |   |   

A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Preferred Share dividend rate for the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2021. Monthly payments to the FFN.PR.A Preferred Share will be maintained at $0.05625 per Share for an annual yield of 6.75% on their $10 redemption value. This represents no change from the current rate.

The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

Bank of Montreal National Bank of Canada Bank of America Corp.
The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corporation Citigroup Inc.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sun Life Financial Services of Canada Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada Great-West Lifeco Inc. JP Morgan Chase & Co.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp. Wells Fargo & Co.
     

For further information, please contact North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at
416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit www.financial15.com





