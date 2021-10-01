checkAd

Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export of Feminized Cannabis Seeds from Colombia to Peru and Argentina

globenewswire
01.10.2021   

  • This marks Avicanna’s first commercial exports of proprietary genetics in the form of feminized seeds into the Peruvian and the Argentine medical cannabis markets.
  • Avicanna worked closely with the Colombian and Argentine ministries of agriculture to establish the phyto-sanitary requirements to allow for continuous supply to the emerging Argentine medical cannabis industry with standardized and feminized seeds.

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that, through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (“SMGH”), it has completed its first commercial exports of its proprietary genetics in the form of feminized cannabis seeds to Peru and Argentina.

The characterization, evaluation and production of these seeds were all completed through Avicanna’s vertical integration at SMGH over the past 3 years and validate the company’s leadership in the breeding and stabilization of cannabis strains in South America. The seeds are a part of Avicanna’s supply chain business unit branded as Aureus, which also includes within its portfolio feminized seeds, full spectrum extracts, distillates, isolated cannabinoids (CBD, THC, CBG, and other rare cannabinoids), and bulk formulations.

Peruvian legislation allows for the importation, distribution, and sale of cannabis, its seeds, its extracts and derived products, for medical and scientific research purposes. Current Argentinian legislation allows for the importation, distribution, and sale of cannabis, its seeds, its extracts and derived products, for medical and scientific research purposes related to the treatment of patients with refractory epilepsy under the Exception Access Regime. Argentinian legislation also allows for certain government agencies to cultivate cannabis in collaboration with provincial agencies whom Avicanna is currently supplying with its genetics.

