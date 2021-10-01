checkAd

Dyne Therapeutics Presents New In Vivo Data for its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program During Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting Demonstrating Robust and Durable Exon Skipping and Dystrophin Expression

- Dystrophin Restoration of 90% of Wild-Type Levels Observed in the Diaphragm and 78% in the Heart with ~80% Dystrophin-Positive Fibers After a Single Dose in mdx Mouse Model -

- DYNE-251 Achieves Exon 51 Skipping of 52% in the Diaphragm and 43% in the Heart in Non-Human Primates and is Well Tolerated in GLP Toxicology Study -

- DYNE-251 in DMD and DYNE-101 in DM1, Co-Lead Programs Advancing to the Clinic and Focus of R&D Day on October 13 -

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, announced new data being presented today during the 2021 Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) program that demonstrate robust and durable exon skipping and dystrophin expression in both cardiac and skeletal muscles in in vivo models.

“We are excited about the data from these latest studies in an established DMD in vivo model as well as in non-human primates as we prepare to advance our program into the clinic,” said Oxana Beskrovnaya, Ph.D., Dyne’s chief scientific officer. “The level of dystrophin expression achieved with FORCE after a single dose in the mdx mouse model is substantial and the protein is widely expressed, with at least 80% dystrophin-positive fibers in both skeletal and cardiac muscle. We also observed duration of dystrophin expression for over 8 weeks post dose, suggesting the potential for less frequent dosing than approved therapies that require weekly dosing. Our candidate, DYNE-251, was well tolerated and demonstrated impressive exon 51 skipping in non-human primates, especially in the heart and diaphragm muscles that weaken over time leading to mortality in people with DMD. These data, combined with our recent preclinical splicing data of DYNE-101 presented during World Muscle Society, demonstrate the power of the FORCE platform in the development of potentially life transforming therapies for people living with serious muscle diseases.”

“The magnitude of dystrophin expression and percent dystrophin-positive fibers achieved in these mdx mice studies, a widely accepted preclinical model for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, are very compelling. Dystrophin restoration is an important step in improving outcomes for patients with DMD. These data, combined with the robust exon skipping observed in the heart, diaphragm and quadriceps of non-human primates suggest the potential of DYNE-251 in individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and I look forward to seeing this program progress into clinical studies,” said Francesco Muntoni, FRCPCH, FMedSci, who chairs the pediatric neurology department at University College London and directs the Dubowitz Neuromuscular Centre. Dr. Muntoni is a leader in the DMD field and also serves on Dyne’s Scientific Advisory Board.

