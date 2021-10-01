Aterian Announces Beta Launch of Affiliate Platform DealMojo

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced the beta launch of its affiliate marketing platform, DealMojo, which connects publishers, content creators and influencers (“Affiliates”) with leading Amazon sellers who offer bonus commissions to the Affiliates.



“Aterian continues to invest in both E-Commerce innovation and diversifying its revenue stream exemplified by our launch of DealMojo,” said Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aterian. “Through DealMojo, sellers on Amazon can connect directly with publishers, influencers and other affiliate marketers to promote their Amazon listings and drive more sales to their Amazon storefront. We initially created DealMojo to streamline our business with publishers and are already working with leading online sites with aggregate monthly traffic of more than 300 million monthly visitors. We are now opening up DealMojo in beta to sellers who want access to improved traffic and content for their brands.”