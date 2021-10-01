checkAd

Benjamin Hill Updates on Continuity of Mineralization Trend South of Caracahui N (El Fierro) Area Connecting With Las Antenas, Sampling 2.4% Cu, 1.5 g/t Au, 34.1 g/t Ag

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) reports the Las Antenas exploration area which lies directly south of the Caracahui Norte exploration area was discovered during the stream sediment sampling campaign. Rock chip samples from the Las Antenas area returned good copper values as high as 2.4 % and gold values of up to 1.5 g/t. The hydrothermally mineralized and gold and copper enriched structures in the Caracahui Norte (aka El Fierro) area are now known to extend southward into the Las Antenas area and thus explain the elevated gold and copper assays seen there. (Table. 1, Figure. 1, Figure. 2)

BNN geologists have now mapped mineralized hydrothermal breccias in Las Antenas area extending up to 1300m in length and 400m in width. The combined length of mineralized structures that pass through the Caracahui Norte and Las Antenas areas can be traced for 3400m in length.

The newly discovered mineralization in the Las Antenas area is currently undergoing a second round of mapping and sampling. The results of this pending work will further illuminate the magnitude and extent of mineralization in this area.

Greg Bronson, President of Benjamin Hill Mining states: "The application of modern scientific rigor to guide our systematic exploration of the property has rewarded us with yet another significant gold and copper mineral occurrence to further investigate."

As the extent of known mineralization on the property keeps expanding, and the connection between the Caracahui Norte area and the Las Antenas area has now been established, the Caracahui Norte area and Las Antenas areas will now be combined and renamed the 'El Fierro' exploration area. Renaming the area was done in order to better describe the exploration area and avoid confusion when referring to the northern part of the main Caracahui area, which lies further to the east.

LOCATION SAMPLE EAST NORTH Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t Au Equi
Las Antenas 1689 497903 3345288 1.5 0 9.2 1.6
Las Antenas 1695 497669 3345201 0 2.4 12.1 0.2
Las Antenas 2164 497969 3344503 0 2.3 8.7 0.1
Las Antenas 2166 498118 3344573 0 2.3 8.4 0.1
Las Antenas 1694 497609 3345190 0.1 1.8 12.4 0.3
Las Antenas 1684 497693 3345080 0 0.9 3.9 0.1
Las Antenas 1692 497571 3345053 0.1 0.6 34.1 0.6

Table. 1 - Assay value highlights for samples taken while prospecting the Las Antenas area.

