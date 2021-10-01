LeoVegas Renews License for Online Casino, Sports Betting in Denmark Until 2026
(PLX AI) – LeoVegas Group granted renewed licences in Denmark.LeoVegas renewed 5 year license allows it to continue offering online casino and sports betting in Denmark until 2026First got Danish license in 2016
- (PLX AI) – LeoVegas Group granted renewed licences in Denmark.
- LeoVegas renewed 5 year license allows it to continue offering online casino and sports betting in Denmark until 2026
- First got Danish license in 2016
