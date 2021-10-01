checkAd

Power Integrations CEO to Participate in Stifel ESG Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 13:45  |  13   |   |   

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan, the company’s CEO, will participate in an online panel discussion during the upcoming Stifel ESG and Impact Summit. The panel will take place on October 4 at noon Eastern time. A live webcast of the event will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

