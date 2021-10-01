Biofrontera reports preliminary approximate revenues for the month of September 2021

The Company’s preliminary, unaudited revenue from product sales in September 2021 was in the range of EUR 2.3 and 2.5 million, compared to EUR 1.8 million in September 2020, an increase of about 33%.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were between EUR 1.6 and 1.8 million compared to EUR 1.0 million in September 2020, an increase of about 64%. In Germany, revenues from product sales were in the range of EUR 0.4 and 0.6 million, compared to EUR 0.6 million in September 2020, a decline of about 19%. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 0.2 million, compared to EUR 0.1 million in September 2020, a plus of about 34%.

Preliminary unaudited approximate revenues

September January - September in EUR thousands 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 USA 1,700 1,035 1,494 12,400 9,095 13,603 Germany 500 614 532 4,000 3,893 3,279 Europe (ex Germany) 200 149 141 2,100 1,349 1,810 Total revenue from product sales 2,400 1,798 2,166 18,500 14,337 18,692 Revenues from R&D projects and license payments 0 0 43 0 6,493 367 Total revenue 2,400 1,798 2,210 18,500 20,829 19,059

Due to commercial rounding, rounding differences may occur in tables.