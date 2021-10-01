Biofrontera reports preliminary approximate revenues for the month of September 2021
Leverkusen, Germany, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company,
today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the month of September 2021.
The Company’s preliminary, unaudited revenue from product sales in September 2021 was in the range of EUR 2.3 and 2.5 million, compared to EUR 1.8 million in September 2020, an increase of about 33%.
Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were between EUR 1.6 and 1.8 million compared to EUR 1.0 million in September 2020, an increase of about 64%. In Germany, revenues from product sales were in the range of EUR 0.4 and 0.6 million, compared to EUR 0.6 million in September 2020, a decline of about 19%. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 0.2 million, compared to EUR 0.1 million in September 2020, a plus of about 34%.
Preliminary unaudited approximate revenues
|September
|January - September
|in EUR thousands
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2021
|2020
|2019
|USA
|1,700
|1,035
|1,494
|12,400
|9,095
|13,603
|Germany
|500
|614
|532
|4,000
|3,893
|3,279
|Europe (ex Germany)
|200
|149
|141
|2,100
|1,349
|1,810
|Total revenue from product sales
|2,400
|1,798
|2,166
|18,500
|14,337
|18,692
|Revenues from R&D projects and license payments
|0
|0
|43
|0
|6,493
|367
|Total revenue
|2,400
|1,798
|2,210
|18,500
|20,829
|19,059
Due to commercial rounding, rounding differences may occur in tables.
