Biofrontera reports preliminary approximate revenues for the month of September 2021

Leverkusen, Germany, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the month of September 2021.

The Company’s preliminary, unaudited revenue from product sales in September 2021 was in the range of EUR 2.3 and 2.5 million, compared to EUR 1.8 million in September 2020, an increase of about 33%.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were between EUR 1.6 and 1.8 million compared to EUR 1.0 million in September 2020, an increase of about 64%. In Germany, revenues from product sales were in the range of EUR 0.4 and 0.6 million, compared to EUR 0.6 million in September 2020, a decline of about 19%. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 0.2 million, compared to EUR 0.1 million in September 2020, a plus of about 34%.

Preliminary unaudited approximate revenues

  September January - September
in EUR thousands 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019
USA 1,700 1,035 1,494 12,400 9,095 13,603
Germany 500 614 532 4,000 3,893 3,279
Europe (ex Germany) 200 149 141 2,100 1,349 1,810
Total revenue from product sales 2,400 1,798 2,166 18,500 14,337 18,692
Revenues from R&D projects and license payments 0 0 43 0 6,493 367
Total revenue 2,400 1,798 2,210 18,500 20,829 19,059

Due to commercial rounding, rounding differences may occur in tables.

