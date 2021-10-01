DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Forecast Heidelberg Pharma AG Announces Adjustment of Guidance 01-Oct-2021 / 13:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg Pharma AG Announces Adjustment of Guidance

Ladenburg, Germany, 1 October 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has adjusted its guidance for the current fiscal year published in March 2021. This is due to lower development expenses because clinical testing and manufacturing orders were delayed. Planned sales revenue from license agreements will not be recognized until the next fiscal year as some of the partners will reach milestones later than projected. Overall, the operating result will improve and funding requirements for fiscal year 2021 will decrease.

The Heidelberg Pharma Group expects for the financial year 2021 sales and other income between EUR 2.0 million and EUR 2.5 million (previously: EUR 5.5 million to EUR 7.5 million). Operating expenses will range between EUR 26.0 million and EUR 28.5 million (previously: EUR 36.0 million to EUR 40.0 million). Based on these adjustments, an operating result (EBIT) between EUR -23.5 million and EUR -26.5 million is expected (previously: EUR -30.0 million to EUR -34.0 million).

For 2021, Heidelberg Pharma anticipates cash requirements of EUR 26.5 million to EUR 29.0 million (previously: EUR 30.0 million to EUR 34.0 million). Monthly cash consumption is expected to range between EUR 2.2 million and EUR 2.4 million per month (previously: EUR 2.5 million and EUR 2.8 million). Based on the updated planning and the existing financing commitment of the main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany, the company's financing is still secured until mid-2022.