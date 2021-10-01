checkAd

G1 Therapeutics Announces Permanent J-Code from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Effective Today, New J-code to Streamline Reimbursement

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the permanent J-code for COSELA (trilaciclib) that was issued in July 2021 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is now effective for provider billing for all sites of care. The permanent J-code for COSELA, J1448 (Injection, trilaciclib, 1mg.), published online on the CMS website here (page 5).

J-codes are permanent, product specific reimbursement codes assigned to outpatient and physician administered “buy and bill” products under Medicare Part B and are used by commercial insurers and government payers to facilitate and standardize claims submissions and reimbursements for medications like COSELA. With the permanent J-code now in effect, all hospital outpatient departments, ambulatory surgery centers and physician offices in the United States will have one consistent Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code to standardize the submission and payment of COSELA insurance claims across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial plans.

“Given the emergent presentation of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, and the clinical benefits of COSELA as a proactive multilineage myeloprotection drug when give prior to chemotherapy, it is absolutely essential that patients have timely access to it,” said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. "We are pleased to receive this new permanent J-code for all sites of care as it will enable a more efficient billing process, which will ultimately help facilitate patient access to COSELA.”

G1’s new technology add-on payment (NTAP) for COSELA which provides additional payment to inpatient hospitals above the standard Medicare Severity Diagnosis-Related Group (MS-DRG) payment amount also became effective for provider billing today, October 1, 2021.

About COSELA (trilaciclib) for Injection

COSELA (trilaciclib) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 12, 2021.

Indication
COSELA (trilaciclib) is indicated to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

Important Safety Information
COSELA is contraindicated in patients with a history of serious hypersensitivity reactions to trilaciclib.

Warnings and precautions include injection-site reactions (including phlebitis and thrombophlebitis), acute drug hypersensitivity reactions, interstitial lung disease (pneumonitis), and embryo-fetal toxicity.

