LexaGene Expands Brand Awareness at Key Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a commercial molecular diagnostics company selling a point-of-need highly multiplexed in-clinic PCR system with results in approximately two hours, today announced it will be featured at three investor relations conferences in early October. LexaGene management will also participate in one-on-one meetings at each conference.

“Attending these conferences allows us to update current investors and introduce LexaGene as an investment opportunity to future investors,” said Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder. “The veterinary trade shows we attended in September made it clear that our technology is at the forefront of innovation and is expected to change the way diagnostics are performed in veterinary medicine. We are excited about the increasing adoption of our MiQLab system into more veterinary hospitals, where veterinarians are interested in providing the best possible care by utilizing the MiQLab for rapid in-clinic PCR testing for pathogens and antimicrobial resistance.”

  • BioFuture 2021, October 5-6: Top innovators, investors and business leaders come together to participate in discussions that will shape and transform the future of healthcare by harnessing the power of the life sciences ecosystem and its impact on healthcare, LexaGene will provide insights into its open-access technology and the role it can play in key life science verticals. Qualified investors can request complimentary registration for the conference here.
  • Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference taking place October 5-7. Partnering with the next generation of innovators offering a diverse and effective platform for connecting small cap companies with high-quality and focused institutional investors. An audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on LexaGene’s website. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register on their website.
  • Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, October 7. A live, interactive event where investors are invited to ask companies questions in real-time. Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. Register at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/login-registration
