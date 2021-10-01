LexaGene Expands Brand Awareness at Key Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a commercial molecular diagnostics company selling a point-of-need highly multiplexed in-clinic PCR system with results in approximately two hours, today announced it will be featured at three investor relations conferences in early October. LexaGene management will also participate in one-on-one meetings at each conference.



“Attending these conferences allows us to update current investors and introduce LexaGene as an investment opportunity to future investors,” said Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder. “The veterinary trade shows we attended in September made it clear that our technology is at the forefront of innovation and is expected to change the way diagnostics are performed in veterinary medicine. We are excited about the increasing adoption of our MiQLab system into more veterinary hospitals, where veterinarians are interested in providing the best possible care by utilizing the MiQLab for rapid in-clinic PCR testing for pathogens and antimicrobial resistance.”