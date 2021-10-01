checkAd

Skeena Welcomes Randy Reichert to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Reichert to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Reichert to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director. The Company also thanks Borden R. Putnam III as he moves from the Board of Directors to a technical advisor role for Skeena.

Skeena's CEO, Walter Coles Jr. commented, "We are grateful to Borden for having been a Board member with Skeena for the last three years. He has been a valued contributor to the company's overall success to date, and we are glad to be able to continue to benefit from his geological knowledge and expertise. Now, as we aggressively advance Eskay Creek through development and into production, Randy's years of mine building experience will help guide Skeena in this exciting next stage of growth."

Mr. Reichert has 30 years of experience in the mining industry and is currently Vice President, Operations with B2Gold Corp. where he oversees their three international gold operations. Prior to this, Mr. Reichert was General Manager at their Fekola Mine in Mali where he was part of the development team and led the transition from development into operations.

Mr. Reichert started his career with Cominco in Canada working at various operations including the Snip Mine. He then embarked on international work with Bema Gold, Oriel Resources, and other junior companies in executive roles where he was responsible for various development projects and mining operations. Randy has led construction or development projects in Russia, Brazil, Nevada, and Kazakhstan and was General Manager during the development of the Kupol Mine in Russia with Bema Gold and subsequently Kinross. He also has experience as a consultant assisting with due diligence for mine financings for Canadian financial groups. Mr. Reichert has a BASc in Mining and Mineral Processing, an MScEng in Rock Mechanics, a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration and is a Professional Engineer.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022. Additionally, the Company continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

