BIO-key to Showcase Identity-Bound Biometric Solutions at Booth 441 at Connect ID Conference October 5-6 and Participate in Multiple Agenda Sessions

WALL, N.J., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, today announced the company will be a sponsor and exhibitor at the 2021 Connect:ID Identity Conference and Exhibition, which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC from October 5-6. BIO-key will be available for Q&A sessions and live demonstrations of their industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric software and hardware solutions at booth 441. In addition, BIO-key’s own Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO, and Jim Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Compliance and CLO, will be featured experts on multiple agenda sessions.

The Connect:ID conference will bring together industry leaders and pioneers to discuss current government policies and provide insights into the future of identity. The event is a world-class identity conference and exhibition, showcasing practical implementations of trusted identity solutions, and highlighting how disruptive technology and policy decisions are driving much-needed change. The theme of this year’s event is Identity: Reimagined.

Attendees are invited to stop by booth 441 to learn more about BIO-key's unique line of IAM solutions, including biometric civil ID, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and Single Sign On (SSO) for workforce, customer, and supplier identities, that feature their exclusive Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB). IBB fills significant user experience gaps in mainstream MFA solutions by positively and conveniently identifying users, not just their device, in passwordless, phone-less, tokenless use cases, including for remote workforces and in situations, such as in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and call centers, where users rove among shared workstations or might be distracted by phones or searching for a hardware token to sign in.    BIO-key will be demonstrating IBB through several supported modes, including their new MobileAuthTM with PalmPositiveTM mobile application that uses a phone camera palm scan to positively authenticate users. 

