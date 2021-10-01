Upcoming Presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress to Highlight Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s Lead Immuno-Oncology and Modular Vaccine Platform COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat …

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer and co-founder of Mosaic and the director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering , will deliver an oral presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress 2021 (WMIC) to be held virtually on October 6-9, 2021. Prof. Steinmetz will discuss the latest preclinical data and multiple applications of Mosaic's MIE-101, a plant virus-based cancer immunotherapy. She will also highlight the development of the Company's Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) candidates for COVID-19.

SESSION: COVID-19 Nanotheranostics: Tracking Viruses and Vaccines

PRESENTER: Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D.

DATE: October 8, 2021

TIME: 9:30 - 9:55 am ET

LOCATION: Virtual

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea mosaic virus ("CPMV"), which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators and co-founders at the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) that has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine research is currently being performed by our co-founders and was funded by the National Science Foundation. For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.