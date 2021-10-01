checkAd

Greenlane to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events for Remainder of 2021

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, …

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, announced today that the Company's CEO Nick Kovacevich and CFO Bill Mote are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences for the remainder of calendar 2021:

  • AGP Virtual Fall Cannabis Conference (October 5, 2021)
  • Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference (November 16 - 17, 2021)
  • Cowen 4th Annual Cannabis Conference (November 29 - December 1, 2021)
  • NCIA's 3rd Annual CannaVest West (December 16 - 17, 2021)

In addition, Mr. Kovacevich and Mr. Mote will be attending multiple events and meeting with several investors and analysts at MJBizCon, which takes place from October 19 through October 22, 2021.

"Following the completion of our transformational merger with KushCo earlier this month, we are excited to meet with investors and introduce them to the new Greenlane story and strategy," said Nick Kovacevich, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. "While we have been working diligently to integrate the two businesses and have already begun realizing some of the expected revenue and cost synergies from the merger, we also recognize the importance of regularly engaging with our current and potential shareholders, especially during this critical time. Bill and I look forward to meeting with the broader investor community, providing more clarity on their financial models, and sharing some important business updates, as we make further progress on the integration and aim to close out the year on a high note."

All presentations and panels that offer webcast availability can be viewed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.gnln.com. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Greenlane's investor relations at ir@greenlane.com or 714-539-7653. To be added to the Company's email distribution list, please email ir@greenlane.com with "Greenlane" in the subject line.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products to smoke shops, dispensaries, and specialty retail stores, as well as direct to consumer through its online e-commerce platforms, Vapor.com, Higherstandards.com, Aerospaced.com, Haringglass.com, Eycemolds.com, Canada.Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, and Puffitup.com. Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves more than 8,000 retail locations and has over 275 employees with operations in United States, Canada, and Europe. With a strong global footprint, Greenlane has been the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading brands, who chose to leverage its strong distribution platform, unparalleled customer service, and highly efficient operations and logistics to accelerate their growth. Greenlane's curated portfolio of owned brands includes EYCE, packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, VIBES™ rolling papers, Marley Natural™ Accessories; K.Haring Glass Collection, Aerospaced grinders, and Higher Standards which offers both an upscale product line as well as an innovative retail experience with flagship stores located in Chelsea Market, New York and Malibu, California.

Seite 1 von 2
Greenlane Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenlane to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events for Remainder of 2021 BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Partners with Aereus Technologies to Offer Next-Generation Antimicrobial ...
U.S. Sees Significant Drop in Home Electrical Fires & Related Deaths/Injuries After 20+ Years Of ...
Cyren Adds Support for Ten Languages to its Microsoft 365 Anti-Phishing Solution to Better Serve ...
Nanalysis Fall Investor Presentation Schedule
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...