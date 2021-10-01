Greenlane to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events for Remainder of 2021

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, …

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, announced today that the Company's CEO Nick Kovacevich and CFO Bill Mote are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences for the remainder of calendar 2021:

"Following the completion of our transformational merger with KushCo earlier this month, we are excited to meet with investors and introduce them to the new Greenlane story and strategy," said Nick Kovacevich, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. "While we have been working diligently to integrate the two businesses and have already begun realizing some of the expected revenue and cost synergies from the merger, we also recognize the importance of regularly engaging with our current and potential shareholders, especially during this critical time. Bill and I look forward to meeting with the broader investor community, providing more clarity on their financial models, and sharing some important business updates, as we make further progress on the integration and aim to close out the year on a high note."

All presentations and panels that offer webcast availability can be viewed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.gnln.com. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Greenlane's investor relations at ir@greenlane.com or 714-539-7653. To be added to the Company's email distribution list, please email ir@greenlane.com with "Greenlane" in the subject line.

