Magna Terra Identifies Several Targets for Drill Testing Including Resource Expansion at the Rattling Brook Deposit, Great Northern Project, Newfoundland

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has identified several priority targets for drill testing including, an opportunity to expand on existing mineral resources at the Rattling Brook Deposit (the "Deposit") on its 100% owned Great Northern Project ("Great Northern"), located in western Newfoundland. The Rattling Brook Deposit contains a NI43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource comprising 255,000 ounces at 1.45 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold (5,460,000 tonnes) and is hosted along a 5-kilometre section of the larger Doucers Valley Fault, a similar geological environment to Marathon Gold Corporation's Valentine Gold Project. The Deposit is open for expansion at depth and along strike.

The targets were generated based on recent field programs and a comprehensive review of historic exploration data, which identified the importance of fault control on gold mineralization. Specifically, we believe that northwest and east-west striking faults, with coincident rock and soil geochemical anomalies, may act as higher-grade feeder zones to the Rattling Brook Deposit. This concept has not been previously tested and provides a unique opportunity to expand the Rattling Brook Deposit. Priority targets, as further described below include the Apsy Feeder Zone (0.6 kilometre extent), the Incinerator Trend (1.8 kilometre extent), and the Furnace Trend (1.5 kilometre extent).

Previous (1986 to 2007) select drill intercepts (core length) that partly define the Rattling Brook Deposit include:

  • 1.77 g/t gold over 74.4 metres (2.3 to 76.7 metres; estimated true thickness ("TT") 60 metres), including 3.25 g/t gold over 22.7 metres in drill hole JA-05-35;
  • 1.13 g/t gold over 115.7 metres (45.0 to 160.7 metres; TT 70 metres) in drill hole JA-05-36;
  • 1.40 g/t gold over 84.6 metres (10.5 to 95.1 metres; TT 80 metres), including 8.62 g/t gold over 2.5 metres in drill hole JA-06-46;
  • 1.28 g/t gold over 75.6 metres (1.0 to 76.6 metres; TT 70 metres) in drill hole JA-06-53;
  • 3.92 g/t gold over 7.9 metres (112.6 to 120.5 metres; TT 5 metres), including 10.0 g/t gold over 1.4 metres in drill hole JA-06-60;
  • 1.01 g/t gold over 66.4 metres (15.5 to 81.9 metres; TT 60 metres) in drill hole JA-07-73;
  • 1.22 g/t gold over 56.5 metres (61.0 to 117.5 metres; TT 50 metres) in drill hole RB-30;
  • 1.07 g/t gold over 68.0 metres (115.6 to 183.6 metres; TT 60 metres), including 8.84 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in drill hole RB-40; and
  • 1.02 g/t gold over 66.5 metres (3.0 to 69.5 metres; TT 65 metres), including 7.86 g/t gold over 1.4 metres in drill hole JA-05-38.

The Company has also identified the presence of north and northeast trending fault zones that cross the 2.4-kilometre long Jacksons Arm Trend. Similar to faults crossing the Rattling Brook Deposit area, the Company believes that these faults may play an important control in focusing higher grade mineralization at Jacksons Arm.

