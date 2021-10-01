checkAd

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Provide 600 kW Trigeneration Power System for Luxury Hotel in Colombia

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Three C200S Microturbines Will Deliver Electricity, Chilled and Hot WaterVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer …

Three C200S Microturbines Will Deliver Electricity, Chilled and Hot Water

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today it has secured a contract with its distributor for Colombia and Venezuela, Supernova Energy Services, (www.supernova-es.com) for three 200-kilowatt (kW) microturbines to provide a 600 kW power system to a luxury hotel in Cartagena, Columbia. As one of the first of its kind in the country, the trigeneration system will use clean burning high pressure natural gas to provide highly efficient energy as well as both chilled and hot water for the complex as condensation from the air conditioning system will be cooled with water from the system. In addition, the customer intends to add on two additional C200 microturbines in the future to match expected growth in power demand. This would result in a total system size of 1-megawatt (MW).

"The project is not only important from a financial point of view, but also from an environmental angle," said Nestor Moseres, President of Supernova Energy Services. "When fully operational, the carbon emissions will be reduced by approximately 40% from the baseline in the amount of an estimated 4,000 tons per year during the life of the project," added Mr. Moseres.

Located in the Historic Center of Cartagena de Indias, the hotel is a restored structure more than 400 years old with limited available space for onsite power technology. Capstone's microturbines were selected for their compactness and modularity, which enable up to 1 MW of generation to be produced through five 200kW modules without any loss of performance. In fact, this configuration actually maximizes the system's overall reliability.

"We've been saying for years that hospitality is a prime industry for realizing maximum benefits from onsite green energy, including cost savings and increased resiliency," said Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. "While both of these are critical for efficient operations, our green energy systems also offer enhanced environmental benefits. That's no longer just a nice-to-have benefit for ‘feel good' marketing. Consumers are now making decisions, including their lodging choices, by factoring in overall ‘greenness', so this is another competitive advantage in hospitality and many other industries," concluded Mr. Jamison.

Seite 1 von 3


Capstone Green Energy Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Provide 600 kW Trigeneration Power System for Luxury Hotel in Colombia Three C200S Microturbines Will Deliver Electricity, Chilled and Hot WaterVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Partners with Aereus Technologies to Offer Next-Generation Antimicrobial ...
U.S. Sees Significant Drop in Home Electrical Fires & Related Deaths/Injuries After 20+ Years Of ...
Cyren Adds Support for Ten Languages to its Microsoft 365 Anti-Phishing Solution to Better Serve ...
Nanalysis Fall Investor Presentation Schedule
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Receives Two Orders for Innovative Carbon-Neutral Renewable Energy Systems
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Distributor E-Finity Secures 2.4 Megawatt Order to Power Major Caribbean Resort
Accesswire | Analysen