Sylvamo Becomes Independent, Publicly Traded Company

Sylvamo is marking the occasion with events planned from Wall Street to the company’s global headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, and other facilities worldwide. Company leaders will ring the first trade bell at the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate the milestone and introduce The World’s Paper Company.

Friday signifies a new beginning for Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), a spinoff of International Paper’s (NYSE: IP) global papers business, as it becomes an independent, publicly traded company.

“We believe in the promise of paper to educate, communicate and entertain,” said Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer. “As a standalone company, Sylvamo has the strategic flexibility, strong leadership and teams, best-in-class mills in attractive regions and iconic global brands to create long-term value for our employees, customers and shareowners.”

Celebrations include paper donations to Shelby County Schools, the public school district near Sylvamo corporate headquarters. Sylvamo leaders will also plant trees at adopted schools. Employee events and tree plantings are also planned at Sylvamo facilities in Europe and Latin America.

The Mighty Lights, which light the Hernando De Soto Bridge and Big River Crossing that span the Mississippi River in Memphis, will glow with Sylvamo purple Friday night.

The name Sylvamo speaks to the company’s connection to trees and highlights its role as a steward of sustainable forests. Sylvamo combines the Latin words for forest, “silva,” and love, “amo.” Company leaders translate this unique combination as “love of forests.”

Sylvamo employs more than 7,000 colleagues in Europe, Latin America and North America.

About Sylvamo

