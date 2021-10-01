checkAd

Virpax to Present at the NobleCon Online Pain Management Investor Forum on Channelchek.com on October 7, 2021

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VRPX), a company specializing in developing product candidates for pain management, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications, today announced that Chairman and CEO Anthony P. Mack will present an overview of Virpax and take part in a fireside chat moderated by Noble Capital Markets senior equity research analyst, Gregory Aurand at the Pain Management Virtual Investor Forum on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The presentation can be accessed by registering (at no cost) for the Investor Forum at www.channelchek.com; the investor portal created by Noble. The video webcast will be later archived on Channelchek as part of its C-Suite Series www.channelchek.com/c-suite, and on its YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/channelchek. Additionally, a video webcast of the presentation will be available beginning October 7, 2021 on the Investors section of the Virpax Pharmaceuticals website at https://ir.virpaxpharma.com/.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management and neurological product candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval using its three patented drug delivery platforms. Epoladerm is a topical diclofenac metered-dose spray film formulation being developed to manage acute musculoskeletal pain and osteoarthritis. Probudur is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain. Envelta is an intranasal molecular-envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop its PES200 product candidate to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and its AnQlar product candidate to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2. Virpax recently acquired global rights to VRP324, a product candidate for the intranasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade Schedule V cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of epilepsy in children, a rare pediatric disease. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

