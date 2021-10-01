checkAd

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Completes the Sale of PPC Flexible Packaging

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”) today announced the sale of PPC Flexible Packaging (“PPC” or the “Company”) to GTCR. As part of the transaction, PPC management will continue to lead the Company and retain a significant minority stake. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, PPC is a leading flexible packaging provider operating across ten manufacturing locations in the United States. Since MSCP’s initial investment in 2017, PPC and MSCP have pioneered industry-leading cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, snack and organic brands, as well as specialty produce, nutraceutical and bakery end markets, while remaining committed to providing best-in-class service, quality and product innovation. PPC has led consolidation in the flexible packaging industry, completing eight acquisitions since MSCP’s investment.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morgan Stanley!
Short
Basispreis 107,91€
Hebel 8,96
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 85,65€
Hebel 8,88
Ask 1,05
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We are proud to have partnered with Kevin and the PPC team as they built one of the industry leading platforms in the flexible packaging industry,” said Eric Kanter, Managing Director and Head of Industrials at MSCP. “We believe PPC has cemented itself as a unique, high growth innovator in the sector, and we have appreciated the opportunity to work with the entire PPC team during this transformational period at the Company. We are extremely grateful for their hard work and dedication over the past four years.”

“Four years ago, I partnered with MSCP as our growth partner because we believed they had the track record, deep sub-sector expertise, and operational focus to help build a leading player in the flexible packaging market,” Kevin Keneally, Chief Executive Officer of PPC, said. “MSCP has been a tremendous partner to the entire PPC team, continuously supporting our organic growth aspirations, operational initiatives, and M&A capabilities, and we thank them for their impactful contributions to the business.”

PPC was MSCP’s first investment in, and marks its first exit from, the packaging space, which has been a core sub-sector within MSCP’s broader Industrials effort. Since the investment in PPC, MSCP has also made control investments in Comar, a rigid healthcare packaging and medical components supplier, and AWT Labels & Packaging, a provider of labels and flexible packaging solutions.

William Blair acted as financial advisor to PPC, with co-advisory support from Raymond James and Mesirow. Jones Day served as legal advisor to MSCP.

About Morgan Stanley Capital Partners
 Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity platform that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over three decades. Morgan Stanley Capital Partners focuses on privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments primarily in North America and seeks to create value in portfolio companies primarily in a series of subsectors in the business services, consumer, healthcare, education and industrials markets with an emphasis on driving significant organic and acquisition growth through an operationally focused approach. For further information about Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/capitalpartners.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management
 Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 719 investment professionals around the world and $1.5 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2021. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley
 Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Morgan Stanley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Completes the Sale of PPC Flexible Packaging Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”) today announced the sale of PPC Flexible Packaging (“PPC” or the “Company”) to GTCR. As part of the transaction, PPC management will continue to lead the Company and retain a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Morgan Stanley Launches Family Legacy and Governance Institute to Guide Professionals in Driving Multi-Generational Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21BERENBERG stuft MORGAN STANLEY auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
23.09.21Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and Ally Bridge Group Lead $135 Million Investment in Elligo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Morgan Stanley at Work and Wilson Sonsini Launch API Integration to Streamline the Startup Journey and Boost Open Capitalization Data Sharing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Morgan Stanley Code to Give Hackathon Provides Montreal Nonprofits DESTA, Fillactive and La Tablée des Chefs with Technology Solutions to Drive their Essential Community Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Triste Börsenwoche endet mit Verlusten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.09.21Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Morgan Stanley at Work and Empower Retirement Join Forces to Modernize Workplace Wealth Solutions for Plan Sponsors and Participants
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Morgan Stanley Investment Management Raises $3.1 Billion for North Haven Real Estate Fund X Global
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Educators Anticipate Student Mental Health Challenges to Impact School Year Ahead, According to a New Morgan Stanley Survey
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten