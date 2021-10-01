Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Changes to the Benchmark Index for its Business Management Agreement with The RMR Group LLC

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) announced today that it has amended its business management agreement with The RMR Group LLC, or RMR LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq RMR), to replace the benchmark index used in the calculation of incentive management fees. Pursuant to the amendment, for periods beginning on and after August 1, 2021, the MSCI U.S. REIT/Industrial REIT Index will replace the discontinued SNL U.S. REIT Industrial Index and be used to calculate benchmark returns per share for purposes of determining any incentive management fee payable by ILPT to RMR LLC. For periods prior to August 1, 2021, the SNL U.S. REIT Industrial Index will continue to be used.

For purposes of calculating any incentive fees, the following lists the historical returns used to calculate incentive fees under the applicable SNL indices for the two years and stub period ending July 31, 2021: