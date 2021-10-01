The RMR Group Inc. Announces Changes to the Benchmark Indices for Its Business Management Agreements With Its Managed Equity REITs

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, and each of Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT), Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) and Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) amended their respective management agreements to replace the respective benchmark indices used in the calculation of incentive management fees because publication of the existing SNL benchmark indices was discontinued on August 7, 2021. Pursuant to the amendments, for periods beginning on and after August 1, 2021, each Managed Equity REIT’s respective subsector index of the MSCI U.S. REIT indices will replace the discontinued SNL U.S. REIT indices used to calculate benchmark returns per share for purposes of determining any incentive management fee payable to RMR. The replacement indices are MSCI U.S. REIT/Health Care REIT Index for DHC, MSCI U.S. REIT/Industrial REIT Index for ILPT, MSCI U.S. REIT/Office REIT Index for OPI and MSCI U.S. REIT/Hotel REIT Index for SVC.

For purposes of calculating any incentive fees, the following lists the historical returns used to calculate incentive fees under the applicable SNL indices for the two years and stub period ending July 31, 2021: