checkAd

The RMR Group Inc. Announces Changes to the Benchmark Indices for Its Business Management Agreements With Its Managed Equity REITs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, and each of Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT), Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) and Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) amended their respective management agreements to replace the respective benchmark indices used in the calculation of incentive management fees because publication of the existing SNL benchmark indices was discontinued on August 7, 2021. Pursuant to the amendments, for periods beginning on and after August 1, 2021, each Managed Equity REIT’s respective subsector index of the MSCI U.S. REIT indices will replace the discontinued SNL U.S. REIT indices used to calculate benchmark returns per share for purposes of determining any incentive management fee payable to RMR. The replacement indices are MSCI U.S. REIT/Health Care REIT Index for DHC, MSCI U.S. REIT/Industrial REIT Index for ILPT, MSCI U.S. REIT/Office REIT Index for OPI and MSCI U.S. REIT/Hotel REIT Index for SVC.

For purposes of calculating any incentive fees, the following lists the historical returns used to calculate incentive fees under the applicable SNL indices for the two years and stub period ending July 31, 2021:

 

 

Total Return for the Period

Benchmark Return (cumulative % return of SNL Index) at 7/31/2021(1)

 

12/31/2018 to
7/31/2021

 

12/31/2019 to
7/31/2021

 

12/31/2020 to
7/31/2021

SNL U.S. REIT Healthcare Index

 

34.97%

 

11.10%

 

18.78%

SNL U.S. REIT Industrial Index

 

115.73%

 

44.47%

 

26.87%

SNL U.S. REIT Office Index

 

19.70%

 

-6.06%

 

18.27%

SNL U.S. REIT Hotel Index

 

-6.56%

 

-19.07%

 

10.06%

(1) Adjusted for common share issuances during the measurement period.

Matt Jordan, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, made the following statement:

“Following the announcement that the SNL U.S. REIT indices would be discontinued, we sought to replace the expiring indices with comparable, publicly accessible and widely-used indices that most closely matched their composition and historical performance. The MSCI U.S. REIT indices are well-known REIT benchmarks used by major stock fund groups, such as Vanguard, BlackRock and Fidelity, and the historical returns are comparable to the SNL U.S. REIT indices they will be replacing.”

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage over $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

The RMR Group (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The RMR Group Inc. Announces Changes to the Benchmark Indices for Its Business Management Agreements With Its Managed Equity REITs The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, and each of Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT), Office Properties Income Trust …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrIndustrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Changes to the Benchmark Index for its Business Management Agreement with The RMR Group LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrService Properties Trust Announces Changes to the Benchmark Index for its Business Management Agreement with The RMR Group LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrOffice Properties Income Trust Announces Changes to the Benchmark Index for its Business Management Agreement with The RMR Group LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrDiversified Healthcare Trust Announces Changes to the Benchmark Index for Its Business Management Agreement With The RMR Group LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Further Management Transition Progress
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Office Properties Income Trust Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, October 29th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Further Management Transition Progress
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Office Properties Income Trust Prices $400 Million of 3.450% Senior Notes Due 2031
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Further Management Transition Progress and Business Updates
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten