The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is a different kind of company and The Breast Cancer Campaign represents the best of ELC. As a Beauty Inspired, Values Driven company, ELC has put people, positive impact, and inclusivity at the heart of everything it does. That’s why the company is coming together to help end breast cancer for all. ELC’s call to help end breast cancer is more urgent than ever, as female breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide—surpassing lung cancer for the first time in 2020—with an estimated 2.3 million new cases 1 . This sobering statistic has only reaffirmed why The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign’s (The Campaign) mission remains unwavering in uniting people to create a breast cancer-free world. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer.

COMING TOGETHER TO HELP END BREAST CANCER FOR ALL: THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INTRODUCES ITS 2021 BREAST CANCER CAMPAIGN

The Estée Lauder Companies has been a corporate leader in the global breast cancer movement since Evelyn H. Lauder co-created the Pink Ribbon and started The Campaign in 1992. The Campaign now supports more than 60 organizations around the globe to raise funds, educate, support, and bring us closer to a world without breast cancer. As the company’s largest corporate social impact program, The Campaign has raised more than $99 million globally for lifesaving research, education, and medical services, with more than $80 million funding 321 medical research grants through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the highest-rated nonprofit breast cancer organization in the U.S. founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993.

BCRF’s mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. The BCRF research grants funded by The Campaign span the entire continuum of breast cancer research, from studying the basic biology of how healthy cells go awry and become cancerous, to developing new diagnostic tests and treatments, to conducting research to improve a patient’s quality of life both during and after treatment. Although great strides have been made against this disease—breast cancer mortality rates have decreased in the U.S. by 41 percent among women since 1989 because of earlier detection and improved treatment2—the work is not yet done. Breast cancer is a disease that affects all, but not always equally. The Campaign will continue to address breast cancer disparities that exist for minority and other vulnerable groups through funded research with BCRF and various NGOs around the world.