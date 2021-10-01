checkAd

Service Properties Trust Announces Changes to the Benchmark Index for its Business Management Agreement with The RMR Group LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, announced today that it has amended its business management agreement with The RMR Group LLC, or RMR LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq RMR), to replace the benchmark index used in the calculation of incentive management fees. Pursuant to the amendment, for periods beginning on and after August 1, 2021, the MSCI U.S. REIT/Hotel & Resort REIT Index will replace the discontinued SNL U.S. REIT Hotel Index and be used to calculate benchmark returns per share for purposes of determining any incentive management fee payable by SVC to RMR LLC. For periods prior to August 1, 2021, the SNL U.S. REIT Hotel Index will continue to be used.

For purposes of calculating any incentive fees, the following lists the historical returns used to calculate incentive fees under the applicable SNL indices for the two years and stub period ending July 31, 2021:

 

 

Total Return for the Period

Benchmark Return (cumulative % return of SNL Index) at 7/31/2021(1)

 

12/31/2018 to

7/31/2021

 

12/31/2019 to

7/31/2021

 

12/31/2020 to

7/31/2021

SNL U.S. REIT Hotel Index

 

-6.56%

 

-19.07%

 

10.06%

(1) Adjusted for common share issuances during the measurement period.

The calculation of incentive management fees for the next three measurement periods will continue to use the SNL U.S. REIT Hotel Index in calculating the benchmark returns for periods through July 31, 2021. Following the announcement that the SNL U.S. REIT Hotel Index would be discontinued, SVC and RMR sought to replace the expiring index with a comparable, publicly accessible and widely-used index that most closely matched its composition and historical performance. The MSCI U.S. REIT/Hotel & Resort REIT Index is a well-known REIT benchmark and the historical returns are comparable to the SNL U.S. REIT Hotel Index it will be replacing.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC is managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

Service Properties Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Service Properties Trust Announces Changes to the Benchmark Index for its Business Management Agreement with The RMR Group LLC Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, announced today that it has amended its business management agreement with The RMR Group LLC, or RMR LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq RMR), to replace the benchmark index …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrThe RMR Group Inc. Announces Changes to the Benchmark Indices for Its Business Management Agreements With Its Managed Equity REITs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten