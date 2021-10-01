Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. and Redbox Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Seaport Global Acquisition will mail stockholders as of September 16, 2021 (the “Record Date”) the Proxy Statement relating to the Special Meeting of Seaport Global Acquisition Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”), to be held on October 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Special Meeting will be held entirely online to allow for greater participation in light of the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stockholders may participate in the Special Meeting by visiting http://www.cstproxy.com/seaportglobalacquisition/2021 .

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SGAMU) ("Seaport Global Acquisition"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Seaport Global Acquisition’s definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) relating to the previously announced business combination with Redbox, America's destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 29, 2021.

“We are taking an important step toward completing our business combination and returning Redbox to the public markets,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “As the leader in quality home entertainment, Redbox is one of the most trusted brands in the industry, with a loyal customer base of more than 39 million Redbox Perks members. We are making significant progress transforming our business and have built a unique multi-product offering that spans both physical and digital. Redbox is positioned to provide entertainment-loving consumers with more choice while addressing an important market gap as more consumers cut the cord and search for affordable entertainment.”

Added Stephen Smith, Chairman and CEO of Seaport Global Acquisition, “When we announced this business combination in May, we knew Redbox had an established, differentiated customer base and a unique, innovative digital offering that would provide substantial value to both consumers and investors alike. Today, we are more confident than ever in the significant opportunities ahead for Redbox, and are excited to partner with the team to take the business to the next level.”

Details of the Special Meeting

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination between Redbox and Seaport Global Acquisition, among other items, is scheduled for October 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Voting is easy and can be done online via the above website or by mail by completing, signing, dating and returning the proxy card. Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. As such, all Seaport Global Acquisition stockholders as of the Record Date are encouraged to vote “FOR” ALL PROPOSALS described in the Proxy Statement.