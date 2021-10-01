checkAd

NextGen Healthcare President and CEO David Sides Issues Open Letter to Shareholders

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today issued the following open letter to shareholders from David Sides, the Company’s recently appointed President and Chief Executive Officer:

Dear NextGen Healthcare Shareholders,

Prior to joining NextGen Healthcare as President and CEO, I spent time examining the Company, its market opportunities and the ways in which we can do even better. Engaging with members of management and the Board of Directors, including Sheldon Razin and Lance Rosenzweig, were priorities as part of this effort. My assessment is that NextGen Healthcare is heading in a positive direction for shareholders, clients and employees.

In my experience leading other premier, global healthtech organizations, strong teams united by a common mission are what enable companies to succeed and scale. NextGen Healthcare has cultivated outstanding talent. And its mission to empower the transformation of ambulatory care is a worthy cause that I fully embrace, coming from a family of physicians. I am convinced that the Company is at an inflection point for accelerating growth and value creation.

Investments made over the past five years – in both people and technology – position NextGen Healthcare in the sweet spot of long-term, high-growth trends, such as connected health, population health analytics, patient engagement and data-driven insights. Consumers, especially Gen-Xers, are demanding more convenience. I am energized by the Company’s work to bring forward differentiated capabilities that capitalize on these trends to improve healthcare in communities across the U.S.

We are beating competitors because our functionality and services are better. Through organic and acquired innovation, we offer a platform of solutions that allows physicians to engage with their patients more efficiently and effectively. Providers gain a measurable return on their investment, and friction is taken out of the system, making it easier for patients and providers to interact seamlessly.

NextGen Healthcare’s investments have created opportunities to grow and expand into adjacent high-growth markets and cross-sell into our existing client base, as well as to new clients. In fact, new clients currently represent approximately 25% of our bookings, underscoring the upside available to the Company. Significant new client wins, our impressive proportion of recurring revenue and record top-line revenues are just a few indicators that show we are on the right track. Notably, I believe we can accelerate from the mid-single digits to double-digit growth in the next few years.

